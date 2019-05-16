Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Wake
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John MBC
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John MBC, 11030 NW 30th Ave. Chiefland
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Thompson Sr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Lee Thompson Sr. Obituary
THOMPSON SR.,
ROBERT LEE
Robert Lee Thompson Sr., age 87, passed away at home in Chiefland, FL on Monday, May 13, 2019. Robert was born on November 21, 1931 in Chiefland, Fl., the second oldest of nine children: Rosa lee McBride (deceased), Matthew (deceased), John (deceased), Mary Locke, John Wesley 'JW', James 'Joseph', Roosevelt Thomas 'S' and Michael. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Hio Thompson and Pearlie Thompson (Norris).
Robert will be missed by his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Marie Thompson (Joyce) and 13 children: Gwendolyn, Robert II and Cynthia (twins deceased), Patricia, Ruth, Roberta, Randal, Earlene, Hurthessia, Cedric, Lisa, Robert III and Edward.
The Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11am at St. John MBC, 11030 NW 30th Ave. Chiefland, FL. Interment will follow in Adamsville Cemetery. Wake services will be held on Friday May 17, 2019 from 5-8pm at St. John MBC.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now