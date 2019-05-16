|
|
THOMPSON SR.,
ROBERT LEE
Robert Lee Thompson Sr., age 87, passed away at home in Chiefland, FL on Monday, May 13, 2019. Robert was born on November 21, 1931 in Chiefland, Fl., the second oldest of nine children: Rosa lee McBride (deceased), Matthew (deceased), John (deceased), Mary Locke, John Wesley 'JW', James 'Joseph', Roosevelt Thomas 'S' and Michael. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Hio Thompson and Pearlie Thompson (Norris).
Robert will be missed by his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Marie Thompson (Joyce) and 13 children: Gwendolyn, Robert II and Cynthia (twins deceased), Patricia, Ruth, Roberta, Randal, Earlene, Hurthessia, Cedric, Lisa, Robert III and Edward.
The Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11am at St. John MBC, 11030 NW 30th Ave. Chiefland, FL. Interment will follow in Adamsville Cemetery. Wake services will be held on Friday May 17, 2019 from 5-8pm at St. John MBC.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2019