|
|
WILLIAMS, ROBERT LEE, 73
Robert Lee Williams was born May 11th 1946 in Lake Jefferson Florida to the late parents of Austin and Annie Mae Williams. As a child Robert attended Shell Elementary and Lincoln High School. Robert was a husband, father , grandfather, uncle, nephew and cousin too many of his loved ones. In 2001 Robert gave his life to the Lord and became a member of Signs and Wonders International Ministries in Miami Florida under the Pastorship of Prophet Marty Glenn Davis. On March 22nd 2020 God called one of his gleeful angels home. God looked down and saw how tired Robert was and decided to give him Eternal peace. He was preceded in death by his parents Austin and Annie Mae Williams, his brother James Williams (Sonny), and his sister Katherine Williams (Kat). Those left to cherish memories are his wife of 52 years Beulah Williams. Two daughters Twila Williams, Veisha Williams; one son, Robert Terrell Williams; two step daughters, Casonia Smith-King (Jeffery), Angelia McCaskill; Grandsons, Renard, Treyvon, Elijah, Alex, Kamaran; sisters, Bettye Donley (Ernest) and Lois Williams Hawthorne FL, brothers Edward 'Pokey' Williams Miami FL, Freddie Williams (Ella) Hollywood FL, Lorenzo Williams Ft. Lauderdale FL, Jerome 'Buster' Williams (Elizabeth), Hollywood, FL, Clifford Williams, Hawthorne FL, Kenneth 'Jake' William's Hawthorne FL. And a host of other relatives and friends that will miss him dearly. May his memory be a blessing to us all. Viewing will be Friday, April 3, 2020, 5 pm - 7 pm at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne. Burial will be private.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL
HOME OF HAWTHORNE
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020