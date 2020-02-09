Home

ROBERT NATHANIEL CONYERS

ROBERT NATHANIEL CONYERS Obituary
CONYERS,
ROBERT NATHANIEL
Robert Nathaniel Conyers, age 78, a native of Charleston, South Carolina who has lived in Gainesville since 1985, Retired Custodian and US Army & US Navy Veteran, left this earthly scene on January 30, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.
Mr. Conyers was a Member of the Church of the Kingdom of God (Ext #5) of Gainesville.
Funeral Services (with Military Honors) will be held 10:00AM Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Jacksonville National Cemetery (for Veterans) in Jacksonville, Florida with Min. Jarret Goston officiating. Mr. Conyers will only be viewed at the Funeral Home on Monday 2:00-7:00PM. The Procession will form at Mr. & Mrs. Conyers' residence, 2603 NE 11th Terrace, Gainesville, at 8:00AM.
Mr. Conyers' memory will remain in the hearts of his wife - Geraldine Waller Conyers; children - Ellen Conyers, Jonathan Conyers (& Lisa), Tanya Williams (& Ervin) and Roberta Conyers; Step Children - Danny Waller and Kinya Waller; 13 grandchildren; in-laws; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
