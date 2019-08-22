|
BUGGS, ROBERT R.
Deacon Robert R. Buggs, 73 of Miami, Florida passed away on August 14, 2019. Robert leaves to hold love and memories in the heart of a devoted wife, Alta M. Buggs; two sons, Theron and Chris Buggs all of Miami, FL.
Viewing for Deacon Buggs will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 @ Millrock Holy Missionary Baptist Church, 2575 NW 65th St. Miami, FL from 5-8pm and Friday, August 23, 2019 @ Carnegie Funeral Home, Wade Greenlee Chapel, 217 SE 4th Ave. Chiefland, FL from 5-8pm. The Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11am @ Unity Temple International Fellowship, 2351 NE 200th Ave. Williston, FL. Interment will follow in the New Hope Cemetery.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019