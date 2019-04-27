Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
For more information about
ROBERT FRAZIER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Bronson, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT FRAZIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT S. FRAZIER


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROBERT S. FRAZIER Obituary
FRAZIER, ROBERT S.
Mr. Robert S. Frazier a 44 year resident of Bronson, FL passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 89.
Born in Lewisburg, PA, he was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bronson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, he retired following 20 year service as a Major. Following his Army retirement he and his son Curtis owned and operated Buy Rite Auto Brokers in Ocala and Bronson. He loved and was an avid Gator fan, but his top priority was his family.
Robert is survived by his two sons Charles (Betty) Frazier and Curtis (Wendy) Frazier; two daughters Charlotte Vanzant King and Angela 'Angie' (Paul) Phillips; twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 4:00 PM on Monday, April 29th, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Bronson, FL with Dr. Fritz Fountain officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be at Rosemary Hill Cemetery in Bronson, FL under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now