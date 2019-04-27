|
FRAZIER, ROBERT S.
Mr. Robert S. Frazier a 44 year resident of Bronson, FL passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 89.
Born in Lewisburg, PA, he was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bronson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, he retired following 20 year service as a Major. Following his Army retirement he and his son Curtis owned and operated Buy Rite Auto Brokers in Ocala and Bronson. He loved and was an avid Gator fan, but his top priority was his family.
Robert is survived by his two sons Charles (Betty) Frazier and Curtis (Wendy) Frazier; two daughters Charlotte Vanzant King and Angela 'Angie' (Paul) Phillips; twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 4:00 PM on Monday, April 29th, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Bronson, FL with Dr. Fritz Fountain officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be at Rosemary Hill Cemetery in Bronson, FL under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019