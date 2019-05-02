|
SCHWAB, ROBERT
'BOB' WILLIAM
Robert 'Bob' William Schwab, age 65, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 28, 2019, in the afternoon. Born in Long Island, New York, he and his wife along with their three children moved to Florida in 1989. He transferred to the Gainesville Post Office; and worked tirelessly to provide every opportunity he could for his children. In 1996 he invested and helped to establish the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Gainesville, Florida, and has been a lifelong member. In 2013 he retired after 40 years of service with the Post Office, and has since spent his years putting his heart and soul into helping his family and friends.
In 2014 he became a Grandpa, better known as 'Op'a'. His grandchildren wholeheartedly adored him. His oldest grandson was privileged to be taught by his Op'a to work hard, have pride in his accomplishments, and how to grow lots of tomatoes.
Bob always put everyone's wants and needs above his own. Whether building a treehouse, or remodeling a home his greatest happiness came from the joy on others faces.
Bob was the most unselfish, honest, dependable, caring and knowledgeable man that many have had the honor of calling friend. A loving husband, admired father and idolized Op'a. Although there are no words to express how deeply he will be missed, there is no greater pride than to have known such a precious man.
Bob is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Schwab; wife and soulmate, Donna Schwab; three children, Jessica (Victor) Smith, Roxan (Jason) Hales, Robert William Schwab, Jr.; four grandchildren, Mason, Lily, Oliver, Kenzie, and two siblings, Thomas Schwab and Betty Hoffman.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street. Burial will take place in Pine Lawn Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019