ROBERT SOWERS Jr.

ROBERT SOWERS Jr. Obituary
SOWERS, JR., ROBERT
CHARLES 'BOB'
Robert Charles 'Bob' Sowers, Jr. passed peacefully on May 24th at age 86. Born in Canton, OH, to Robert Sr. & Mildred Sowers, he moved to Gainesville in 1999 & became an avid Gator fan. Known for his affable wit, Bob was devoted to his family & friends. Preceded in death by parents and sister Carolyn, he is survived by wife Annie, children Troy (Judy) Sowers (Cape Coral), Cynthia (Don) Cromer (Gainesville), & many nieces, nephews, grandchildren & great grandchildren.
A Celebration of his Life will be held 7/13 at 2pm at The Windsor, Gainesville.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 10 to July 11, 2019
