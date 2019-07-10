|
SOWERS, JR., ROBERT
CHARLES 'BOB'
Robert Charles 'Bob' Sowers, Jr. passed peacefully on May 24th at age 86. Born in Canton, OH, to Robert Sr. & Mildred Sowers, he moved to Gainesville in 1999 & became an avid Gator fan. Known for his affable wit, Bob was devoted to his family & friends. Preceded in death by parents and sister Carolyn, he is survived by wife Annie, children Troy (Judy) Sowers (Cape Coral), Cynthia (Don) Cromer (Gainesville), & many nieces, nephews, grandchildren & great grandchildren.
A Celebration of his Life will be held 7/13 at 2pm at The Windsor, Gainesville.
Please see full Obituary at
CrevasseSimple
Cremation.com/obits
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 10 to July 11, 2019