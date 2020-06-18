STERLING, ROBERT
Robert Sterling of Keystone Heights, FL passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Celebration of Life service and burial for Mr. Sterling will take place Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:30am from the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL.
Mr. Sterling leaves to cherish his loving memory wife Flora Sterling; one son and a host of other family and friends.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Cemetery Lane #3 to form the cortège. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we're asking that ALL guest please wear a Face Mask.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.