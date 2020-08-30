1/1
ROBERT STEVEN TAYLOR
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TAYLOR, ROBERT STEVEN
Robert Steven Taylor, loving husband and father of Gainesville, FL, formerly of Lacrosse FL, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at age 83. Robert was born April 14, 1937, in Douglas, GA to Sam Taylor and Rosa Lee Anderson Taylor.
Robert graduated from Alachua High School in Alachua, FL and immediately joined the U.S. Army, serving as SP5 Cryptanalytic Specialist while stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, during the start of the Cold War. He was involved in several top-secret operations during this time. Robert transferred to the Army Reserves in 1958 and received an honorable discharge in 1963.
Following his military service, Robert attended the extensive management training program for F.W. Woolworth's Department store, managing at several locations throughout Florida during his years of em-ployment. After leaving Wool-worth's he worked several years as a restaurant manager for Capt. Jacks in St. Augustine. In the late 70s he owned a restaurant in Boone, NC, and during the 80s served as Vice President of Operations for an oilfield-related company in New Orleans, LA. Robert ended his career as a manager for Shoney's Restaurant in New Port Ritchie, FL.
Upon retiring he moved back to the Gainesville area and began working part-time for Publix Supermarket. Robert was still an active employee with Publix at the time of his passing, reaching his 20 years of employment in 2019. He was beloved by many pa-trons and fellow employees of the Hunters Crossing Publix store, where he greeted customers each morning and knew many locals by their first name. Robert loved to fish, read western novels and watch old western movies. And all knew of his love for any dessert! But he loved being around his family the most.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Norman (Martha) Taylor, Ronnie (Jerry) Taylor, and sister Rose Ann Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Marlene Taylor, son, Robert Scott (Mary) Taylor, daughter Julie (Gary) Ecker, grandchildren Amber (Scott) Burford, Autumn Thibodaux, Aimee Thibodaux, Samuel Taylor, Jessica Taylor, Benjamin Thibodaux, great-grandchildren Shiloh & Sage, sisters Elizabeth (John) Lester, Reba Sue Wilson, Wanda (Bob) Clemons and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church in Lacrosse, FL. Viewing services begin at 9 a.m. inside the chapel for friends and family. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. (352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Graveside service
10:30 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 29, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Robert’s passing. He was always such a kind, gentle man. A pleasure to work with and a friend to all who met him.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Marlene and family!

Sincerely ~
Randy & Winnie Jochumsen
and Family
Winnie Jochumsen
Friend
August 28, 2020
Robert and Marlene were living in the same apartment complex as I do. I oftentimes saw them outside stopping at the mailbox or near their front yard. Robert was always pleasant and a positive person. I will miss him and seeing him ride his 3-wheeler bicycle, yes! @ 83 years old, riding to work at Publix.
We talked the morning they were getting ready to leave for Vero Beach to spend time with family. Robert told me he loved it there that he could move there. Marlene laughed and said, “do you know how many times we’ve moved in all our years together?” Robert smiled. That’s my last memory of him! What a nice memory! I pray for his family and friends that they too will remember ALL the good times they had together and may God comfort them during this time of loss.
Carol Windham
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved