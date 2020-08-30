TAYLOR, ROBERT STEVENRobert Steven Taylor, loving husband and father of Gainesville, FL, formerly of Lacrosse FL, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at age 83. Robert was born April 14, 1937, in Douglas, GA to Sam Taylor and Rosa Lee Anderson Taylor.Robert graduated from Alachua High School in Alachua, FL and immediately joined the U.S. Army, serving as SP5 Cryptanalytic Specialist while stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, during the start of the Cold War. He was involved in several top-secret operations during this time. Robert transferred to the Army Reserves in 1958 and received an honorable discharge in 1963.Following his military service, Robert attended the extensive management training program for F.W. Woolworth's Department store, managing at several locations throughout Florida during his years of em-ployment. After leaving Wool-worth's he worked several years as a restaurant manager for Capt. Jacks in St. Augustine. In the late 70s he owned a restaurant in Boone, NC, and during the 80s served as Vice President of Operations for an oilfield-related company in New Orleans, LA. Robert ended his career as a manager for Shoney's Restaurant in New Port Ritchie, FL.Upon retiring he moved back to the Gainesville area and began working part-time for Publix Supermarket. Robert was still an active employee with Publix at the time of his passing, reaching his 20 years of employment in 2019. He was beloved by many pa-trons and fellow employees of the Hunters Crossing Publix store, where he greeted customers each morning and knew many locals by their first name. Robert loved to fish, read western novels and watch old western movies. And all knew of his love for any dessert! But he loved being around his family the most.He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Norman (Martha) Taylor, Ronnie (Jerry) Taylor, and sister Rose Ann Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Marlene Taylor, son, Robert Scott (Mary) Taylor, daughter Julie (Gary) Ecker, grandchildren Amber (Scott) Burford, Autumn Thibodaux, Aimee Thibodaux, Samuel Taylor, Jessica Taylor, Benjamin Thibodaux, great-grandchildren Shiloh & Sage, sisters Elizabeth (John) Lester, Reba Sue Wilson, Wanda (Bob) Clemons and many nieces and nephews.Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church in Lacrosse, FL. Viewing services begin at 9 a.m. inside the chapel for friends and family. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. (352) 376-5361.