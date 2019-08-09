|
|
SUMMERS, ROBERT
'BOBBY' EUGENE
Bobby Summers, 80, of High Springs, FL, passed away on August 4, 2019. He was born in St. Petersburg, FL on March 17, 1939 to Adolphus and Lottie Summers.
He attended High Springs High School where he played football for the Sand Spurs, Santa Fe High School where he played football on the first football team, was the first Student Council President, and the President of the first graduating class, 1957.
After graduation, he served in the US Navy on the USS Intrepid.
He was the owner of Summers Realty. He was active in politics and served as Mayor of High Springs, on the High Springs City Commission, and on the Alachua County Commission. He was a member of the Rotary Club where he received the Paul Harris Fellowship; UF Quarterback Club; and was a member of the High Springs First United Methodist Church.
Bobby enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, and working on his farm. Traveling the world with his wife gave him great pleasure but his greatest joy was his family.
Bobby is survived by his wife Linda Howell Summers; daughters Genene (Michael) Croy and Vickie (Kyle) Keene, High Springs, FL; Christie (Chris) Davis, Newberry, FL; sister, Carolyn (Eugene) McGehee, High Springs, FL; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Building Fund, High Springs First United Methodist Church.
Rev. Nelson Cowan will be officiating at the memorial service, 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11 at the First United Methodist Church, High Springs, FL.
Arrangements under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, High Springs,
386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019