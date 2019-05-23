|
TROTTER, ROBERT 'BOB'
Robert 'Bob' Trotter, Robert 'Bob' Trotter, of Lake Butler passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 71.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd St. The Pentecostals of Gainesville, located at 8105 NW 23rd Ave., will host Bob's Homegoing Service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 PM with viewing at 1 PM.
For full obituary, please visit Bob's memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Those unable to attend the service can join online at
https://livestream.com/
accounts/16483822/POG.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2019