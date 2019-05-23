Home

Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pentecostals of Gainesville
8105 NW 23rd Ave
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Pentecostals of Gainesville
8105 NW 23rd Ave
TROTTER, ROBERT 'BOB'
Robert 'Bob' Trotter, Robert 'Bob' Trotter, of Lake Butler passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 71.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd St. The Pentecostals of Gainesville, located at 8105 NW 23rd Ave., will host Bob's Homegoing Service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 PM with viewing at 1 PM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2019
