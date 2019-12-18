Home

CONREY, ROBERT W.
Robert W. Conrey, passed away November 27, 2019, Born in St Louis, Missouri Retired USA Army Major.
He will always be remembered as an honorable man who cherished the journey. Always competitive, it was his goal to always be better, not the prize. He loved to laugh and loved it even more when others did. Always kind, he lived to serve his country, his family, his friends and those his life's path he came across.
He is survived by the woman of his dreams and beloved best friend of 57 years, Carolyn Conrey; son, Scott Conrey; daughter, Karen Lee Conrey; grandchildren, Patrick, Harold, Sean, Robert (Richard); stepson, Chris Smith; and fellow golfing comrades of the greens.
Graveside Services will be December 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-West. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home. 725 NW 23rd AVE Gainesville, FL 32609.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
