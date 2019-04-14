|
JOHNSON,
ROBERT W. (BOB)
Robert W (Bob) Johnson passed away April 11, 2019 in Gainesville Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Ardith Erhardt Johnson. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his children, Dennis (Andi), Patricia Rosenlund (John Sigrist), and Barbara (Bill) Rocktoff, as well as his grandchildren, Zachary, Rachel, Emily (Joshua) Wolfe and Sarah. Bob, son of Margaret and Ted Johnson, was born in Michigan in 1931. He is predeceased by his only sibling, Lynne Koetje, in 2005 and her husband Toby on April 7, 2019. Bob loved outdoor sports and enjoyed golf, fishing, baseball, basketball and football. He attended Michigan State University and received his degree in Resource Development. After graduation he went to work for the USDA Soil Conservation Service as a Soil Conservationist, doing field engineering work in NW Michigan. In 1953 he was called to serve in the Military during the Korean War. After discharge, he resumed his work with the US Soil Conservation Service. Bob's work took the family from Lower Michigan, to the Upper Peninsula where they enjoyed the area's beauty and outdoor environment. They moved to East Lansing in 1968 where Bob was given the responsibility for the Soil Survey program for the entire state and was appointed to the position of Adjunct Professor in the Soil Science Department at Michigan State University. While in East Lansing, he earned his Masters degree in Soil Science. He was an active supporter of the MSU Spartans athletic programs. In 1971, the family moved to Gainesville, Florida, where Bob was responsible for the Soil Survey Program in Florida and later assumed a management role for the SCS. In addition to his duties with the USDA he was appointed to serve as Adjunct Professor in the Soil Science Department at the University of Florida. Bob retired from SCS after 30 years and worked as a consulting Soil Scientist for a period of time before fully retiring to the things he loved best: golfing with the Haile Seniors and his son and grandson, fishing, and visiting his children and grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 10900 SW 24th Ave, Gainesville, FL with Fr. Joe as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Florida Cancer Specialist Foundation, FCS Foundation, 5204 Paylor Lane, Sarasota, FL 34240. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
