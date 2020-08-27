KOONTZ, ROBERT WAYNERobert Wayne Koontz, 82, former resident of Alachua, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Lafayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mayo. He was born in Fairfield, Ohio and moved to Alachua, Florida in 1971. He worked for over 20 years with the Alachua County Public Works Department retiring in 2000. Mr. Koontz coached Pop Warner football in Alachua for many years, enjoyed flying model airplanes and saltwater fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenza Frank Koontz and Alta Norene Potter Lewis; step father, Raymond Lewis; two brothers, Sonny and Richard Koontz; one sister, Olma Koontz; two grandchildren, Christopher and Jennifer Watterly; and one great-granddaughter, Samantha Steele.Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sharon Koontz, Alachua; children, Robert E. Watterly (Laurie), Ohio, Tracy Cocking (Walter, Jr.), Middleburg, Kimberly Steinway (Timothy), Danville, IN, Bobbie Steele (Jackie), Ft. White, Sabrina Bellock (Richard, Jr.), Aliquippa, PA; one sister, Marian Baker, Ft. White; 23 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren also survive.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at