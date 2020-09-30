Roberta JamesWilliston - Roberta James 77 of Williston Fl passed away on September 24th 2020. She is survived by her 3 Children: Alphonso Sims (Larosa), Scotty Oats (Gail) and Selena James. 1 Sister: Minnie Alexandra. 1 Brother: Willie Ezell (Rhonda). 14 grandchildren,17 Great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and friends. Services will be held Saturday October 3rd at 11:00am at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Williston Fl. Viewing will be held Friday at Clarence Williams Memorial Chapel from 3pm-7pm. We encourage family and friends to bring your own lawn chairs. The family request that you wear a facial covering. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville FL)"Serving with a spirit of Excellence"352-204-2381