Roberta James
Roberta James
Williston - Roberta James.,77, Williston Fl passed away on September 24th 2020. She is survived by her 3 Children: Alphonso Sims (Larosa), Scotty Oats (Gail) and Selena James. 1 Sister: Minnie Alexandra. 1 Brother: Willie Ezell (Rhonda). 14 grandchildren,17 Great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and friends. Services will be held Saturday October 3, at 11:00am, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Williston Fl. Viewing will be held Friday at D Williams Mortuary Services (Clarence Williams Memorial Chapel) ,3pm-7pm, We encourage family and friends to bring your own lawn chairs. The family request that you wear a facial covering. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville FL)
"Serving with a spirit of Excellence"
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
