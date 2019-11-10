Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Roberta Smith Ramsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Roberta Smith Ramsey Obituary
RAMSEY,
DR. ROBERTA SMITH
Dr. Roberta Smith Ramsey went to be with her Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Bayshore Memory Care facility in Naples, FL. Roberta was born on June 5, 1940, to the Hon. W. Robert Smith, long time City Attorney of Ocala, and Lois Strange Smith, a school teacher with the Marion County Public Schools.
Before moving to Naples, Roberta lived in Lake Placid, FL.
Roberta is survived by her husband Russell W. Ramsey (Naples, FL), three sons Carl Smith IV (Winter Park, FL), Randall (Randy) Smith and wife Karol (Naples, FL), and Russell (Bobby) Ramsey (Orlando, FL), sister Therrell Williams and husband Roddy (Jacksonville, FL), grandchildren Jay Smith, Trevor Smith and Kate Smith, and many other loving family members.
Memorial Services will be held at the Fuller Funeral Home in Naples, FL on November 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Online condolences offered at www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -