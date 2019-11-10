|
RAMSEY,
DR. ROBERTA SMITH
Dr. Roberta Smith Ramsey went to be with her Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Bayshore Memory Care facility in Naples, FL. Roberta was born on June 5, 1940, to the Hon. W. Robert Smith, long time City Attorney of Ocala, and Lois Strange Smith, a school teacher with the Marion County Public Schools.
Before moving to Naples, Roberta lived in Lake Placid, FL.
Roberta is survived by her husband Russell W. Ramsey (Naples, FL), three sons Carl Smith IV (Winter Park, FL), Randall (Randy) Smith and wife Karol (Naples, FL), and Russell (Bobby) Ramsey (Orlando, FL), sister Therrell Williams and husband Roddy (Jacksonville, FL), grandchildren Jay Smith, Trevor Smith and Kate Smith, and many other loving family members.
Memorial Services will be held at the Fuller Funeral Home in Naples, FL on November 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019