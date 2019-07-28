Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Grove Cemetery
Alachua, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERTO DELGADO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERTO DELGADO


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERTO DELGADO Obituary
DELGADO, ROBERTO
Roberto Delgado, age 83 of LaCrosse, FL passed away on Friday July 26, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL. Roberto was born on October 5, 1935 in Las Villas, Cuba to Roberto and Dulce Maria Delgado. He was very good with computers and worked as a technician repairing office machines. He and his loving wife Sandra Barber Delgado traveled extensively. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Forest Grove Cemetery in Alachua, FL.
Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601, (352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 28 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERTO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now