DELGADO, ROBERTO
Roberto Delgado, age 83 of LaCrosse, FL passed away on Friday July 26, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL. Roberto was born on October 5, 1935 in Las Villas, Cuba to Roberto and Dulce Maria Delgado. He was very good with computers and worked as a technician repairing office machines. He and his loving wife Sandra Barber Delgado traveled extensively. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Forest Grove Cemetery in Alachua, FL.
Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601, (352) 376-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 28 to July 29, 2019