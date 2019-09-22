|
|
PADGETT, ROBIN D.
Robin D. Padgett, age 57, of Hawthorne, FL passed away, Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was born September 26, 1961 in Gainesville, FL to Russell L. and Patricia Ann Hinnant Dougherty.
She worked for Putnam County School District for 30 years. She was a member of Palatka Moose Lodge chapter 1915. She loved fishing, scalloping, skiing and anything on the water, she enjoyed camping and outdoor activities with family and friends in Steinhatchee, FL.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of 15 years, Donold K. Padgett; parents, Russell and Pat Dougherty; mother-in-law, Jenell Padgett; children, Nicole Green, Kevin Terrell and Patty Walker; step-daughters, Theresa Padgett, Mary McKibben and Lisa Crouse; brothers, Rodney Dougherty (Glenda) and Patrick Dougherty (Stephanie); grandchildren, Emahlie Covell, Lillian Covell, Azarius Green, Athan Green, Ayden Green, Maryanna Bradshaw and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Eliam Baptist Church, 6009 Hampton St, Melrose with Pastor Michael McColley and Pastor Joey Floyd officiating. Interment will follow in Saluda Cemetery, Orange Heights. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME HAWTHORNE, 301 South at Lake Avenue. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be designated to cancer research at Mayo Clinic. Gifts can be mailed directly to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 4500 San Pablo Road; Jacksonville, FL 32224. Donations should note gifts are in memory of Robin D. Padgett. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
HAWTHORNE
352-375-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019