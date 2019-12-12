|
KELLY, ROBIN GAIL SCHWARTZ PENNYPACKER
Robin Gail Schwartz Pennypacker Kelly, 64, of Gainesville, Florida passed away at her home from Pancreatic Cancer on December 8th, 2019 with her family by her side. Robin was born in Newburgh, New York on December 4, 1956 and moved to Hollywood, Florida in the 1970's where she attended Cooper City High. Shortly after graduating she moved to Gainesville, Florida which she has called her home for the last 44 years. Robin and John enjoyed traveling to Europe and The Virgin Islands. She especially loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She was a very special person and will ever remain in our hearts. Robin leaves behind her father Arthur Schwartz, husband John Inman Kelly, sister Susan Schwartz Wilder (brother in law Rick, niece Lacey Wilder), her daughter Ashley Pennypacker Hill (son in law Adam Hill and grandchildren Avery, Alice, and Abram), daughter Carson Pennypacker, and cousin Russell Schwartz. A Memorial Service will be held at United Church of Gainesville on December 20th at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robin's memory to Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida.
