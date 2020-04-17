|
|
GERONI, ROBINA BROWN
Robina Brown Geroni, 89, passed away at home on April 12, 2020, in New Port Richey, Florida.
Robina was predeceased by husband John and two brothers.
She is survived by son John and daughters Judith and Janice (all of Florida), three sisters and a sister-in-law. She leaves behind her cherished companions: her dog, Jake, and her cats, Andy, Lucky, and Jasmine.
Private service. Robina will be laid to rest with John in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020