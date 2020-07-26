1/1
RODNEY HULL DAVIS
1949 - 2020
DAVIS, RODNEY HULL
Rodney Hull Davis passed away on July 8, 2020. Rod was born to Thomas John and Theodora (Teddie) Ruth Davis on July 19, 1949 in Spangler, Pennsylvania.
After graduation from Indiana High School in Indiana, PA, Rod joined the Navy on his 18th birthday. During his Naval career he served on the USS Proteus (AS-19), the USS Forrestal (CV-51) and the USS Yosemite (AD-19). He also served in Viet Nam, Cuba, Guam and various bases in the United States. Rod retired from the Navy in Pensacola, FL in 1987. After moving to Alachua, FL he worked as a dental prosthetic technician at the VA Hospital in Gainesville until his retirement in 2015. Rod was very proud of the service he provided to his fellow veterans.
Rod was an avid golfer and an active member and investor in the Turkey Creek golfing community.
Rod is survived by his wife of 36 years, Suzanne, his mother Teddie, his daughters Holly Louise and Carrie Ann and grandchildren Cassidey and John Alan.
Rod will be interred at Florida National Cemetery Bushnell, FL. Due to Covid 19, the military service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alachua Co. Humane Society. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601. (352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com


Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
