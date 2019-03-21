|
|
BICKEL, RODNEY J.
Rodney J. Bickel, 57, from Gainesville, Florida died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the home of his sister, Colleen Stanley in Dothan.
Rodney was born on August 23, 1961 in Wabash, Indiana. He spent his younger years in Belle Glade, Florida where he was a newspaper reporter and radio disc jockey. Later, Rodney was a paramedic in South and Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor's degree in political science and a Master's degree in public relations. Rodney worked for many years as an equal opportunity specialist for the City of Gainesville, Florida.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Ann Bickel and a niece, Jennifer Allen.
Survivors include two sisters, Colleen Stanley and her husband, Jon Stanley of Dothan, AL and Tina Fry and her husband, Cliff Fry of Lakeland, FL; four nephews, Wes Stanley and his wife, Tanya, Jon Stanley II, Sean Stanley and Brent Fry and his wife, Vivian; one niece, Lisa White; and many great nieces and nephews.
Sunset Memorial Park
Funeral Home
(334) 983-6604
www.Sunset
MemorialPark.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019