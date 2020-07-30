DAVIS, ROGER CALDWELLRoger Caldwell Davis died peacefully at the ET York Hospice Center, Gainesville, FL, on June 27, 2020. He was the son of the late Roger Baxter Davis and Eunice Sue Hutchins. He was married to Floray Cleveland Davis for 62 years and had two children, Douglas Caldwell Davis (deceased) and Jeffrey Brooks Davis. He is survived by his stepbrother Bryant Spencer Davis, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren two step grandchildren, and his beloved companion of 10 years, Hazel Walters.He earned his B.S. degree in architecture at the University of Virginia (UVA), and he studied engineering at the University of Cincinnati, and drafting at Warton Technical School in England. He was a Virginia Registered Architect and started a private practice in 1949. He taught architecture at UVA from 1951-1970 and from 1986-1990 he worked with a Newport News firm that designed large commercial projects, such as the Virginia Air & Space Center.He fought in WWII with the 14th Armored Division at the Battle of the Bulge. At age 95, he published a book of his letters chronicling his war experience. He served for 29 years with Flotilla 64 of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary in Gloucester, VA. He spent many happy hours on his boat, the 'Solar Sea'. He enjoyed photography and traveled extensively, which instilled a sense of adventure in his sons.When travel is again safe, a graveside service will be held in Virginia at his final resting place on Monticello Mountain.