Roger Norman Swanger, 56, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Haven Hospice E. T. York Care Center in Gainesville, Florida, surrounded by family after a 4-year battle with prostate cancer.
Roger was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 1, 1962 to Joan Bunker Swanger and Norman Dee Swanger. His family moved to Sarasota, Florida when he was four years old. After receiving an AA degree from Manatee Junior College, he continued his education in accounting at Stetson University in Deland, Florida. Here he met his future wife, Lillian Washington, at a Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity event for new sorority pledges. He graduated from Stetson with a degree in Business Administration in 1985 followed by a Masters of Accountancy in 1986. Roger moved to Tampa to begin work with Ernst & Whinney (later renamed Ernst & Young). After Lillian graduated from Stetson in May 1989, they were married June 3rd in Vero Beach, Florida. In July, they moved to Gainesville so Lillian could start Medical School at UF. This meant another move for Roger. He left the Big Five and joined the regional CPA firm James Moore & Co. CPA's in August 1989. He proudly became a Partner of the firm in 2001. His career spanned 33 years with 28 of those being at James Moore. (He had a two-year stint working in Sarasota as a CFO for a construction and environmental services firm.)
Much of Roger's career was centered on construction industry-related companies such as contractors, real estate developers, homebuilders, and engineering firms. He was one of only 38 Certified Construction Industry Financial Professionals in the state of Florida. He was also a member of the Builders Association of North Central Florida (BANCF), the Construction Industry CPAs/Consultants Association (CICPAC), the Florida Surety Association, and Sunrise Rotary Club of Gainesville. He was actively involved in scouting with his three sons and served as Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 432 for four years where he led two of his sons to become Eagle Scouts. In 2017, he was the Scoutmaster of the Year for the Alachua District. He loved spending time with family and friends hunting, fishing, SCUBA diving, spearfishing, hiking, skeet shooting, and just enjoying being outdoors. His newest love was training Stella, his English Lab. She brought him much comfort snuggling beside him these last few weeks.
Roger is survived by his mother, Joan Swanger of Sarasota; his wife of 30 years Lillian Swanger and his children Travis, Peterson, Katie, and Nicholas Swanger, all of Gainesville; his sister Kathy Orchard and husband Greg of Tampa; his sister Laurie Wragg of Tucker, Georgia; his brother Glenn Swanger of Sarasota. He is predeceased by his father Norman Dee Swanger.
A Celebration of Roger's Life will take place Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Christ Community Church, 1603 SW 122nd Street, Gainesville, Florida, 32607, at 10 a.m. In true Roger fashion, he wanted a BBQ lunch to follow the service for friends and family to enjoy and share stories. Please dress in your favorite comfortable casual or outdoor attire per Roger's request. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Roger's memory may be directed to any of the following: Prostate Cancer Research at the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute, Development Office, 2015 North Jefferson Street, Jacksonville Florida 32206; Boy Scouts of America North Florida Council, 521 Edgewood Avenue South, Jacksonville, FL, 32205; or Christ Community Church, 1603 SW 122nd Street, Gainesville, Florida 32607. These are three organizations near and dear to his and his family's hearts.
