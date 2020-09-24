1/1
Roland Reboussin
Roland Reboussin
Gainesville - Roland Reboussin died in Gainesville, Florida on September 18, 2020. Born in West Point, New York on January 6, 1935, his family soon moved to Normandy, returning to the US before the outbreak of WWII. Roland lived in Washington, DC with his mother Sylvia while father Marcel served in the Free French Forces. Living in Williamsburg, Virginia after the war, Marcel was a college professor and Sylvia an elementary school teacher. His parents lived there for the rest of their lives, spending most summers in France, giving Roland many opportunities to know his dad's family and culture. At Swarthmore College he met his future wife, Patricia Schastey. In 1957 they married. Roland attained the rank of Lieutenant in the US Navy in Jacksonville, Florida. After his service, the family moved to Lawrence, where Roland completed a doctorate in Psychology at Kansas University. Sons David and Daniel were born in 1960 and 1961. Roland taught from 1965 to 1979 at Beloit College, in Wisconsin, until moving to Madison for a job at the Wisconsin Council on Criminal Justice, redesigning crime reporting and improving abuse prevention shelter and halfway house programs. As a Research Analyst at the FBI Academy in Quantico from 1986, he taught literacy in criminology and developed quantitative methods to track serial criminals. Roland retired in 1997, living with Pat in Fredericksburg, Virginia until 1999, while traveling together extensively. In 1999 the couple moved to Gainesville, Florida, close to Dan, while spending time in Asheville, North Carolina near David. Roland volunteered as a court-appointed mediator and a reading tutor for a middle school in Gainesville. They moved to the Oak Hammock retirement community in 2010. Roland is survived by his wife Pat, Dan and his wife Ann Glowasky, David and his wife Beth, and his grandchildren Claire and Auguste. No service is planned. Donations may be sent to: Alzheimer's Association; 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17; Chicago, IL 60601 www.alz.org

Published in Gainesville Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
