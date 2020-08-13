1/1
Rollie HUTCHINSON Sr.
HUTCHINSON, SR.,
ROLLIE LEE
Mr. Rollie Lee Hutchinson, Sr. age 82 passed away Aug. 8, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Mr. Hutchinson, Sr. was a native of Hawthorne, Florida, and a devoted member of Church of God By Faith where he served as a Deacon. He was employed at Tacachale in Food Services.
Mr. Hutchinson, Sr. is survived by his wife, Betty J. McKnight Hutchinson, Gainesville, FL, children, Rollie L. Hutchinson, R. (Linda), Flintstone, GA Dennis Hutchinson (Terri), Lennis Hutchinson, both in Gainesville, FL, Patricia E. Smith (Al II), Tampa, FL, Daphne L. Hutchinson, Tallahassee, FL, sister, Viola Hutchinson, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, seventeen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Graveside Service for Mr. Hutchinson, Sr. will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at Forest Meadows Memorial Park East. Burial will follow immediately following the eulogy. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc. 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL, 32601.
Mr. Hutchinson, Sr., will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of service.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Reposing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
AUG
15
Reposing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Forest Meadows Memorial Park East
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Meadows Memorial Park East
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
