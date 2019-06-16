|
|
ISABEL, ROMEO JOSEPH
Romeo Joseph Isabel (Joe), 90, of Brandon, FL passed away on Sunday, June 2, at Lifepath Hospice at Tampa General Hospital.
Mr. Isabel was born in Auburn, ME on August 15, 1928, the son of Romeo and Hazel Crowley Isabel. He graduated from Lewiston High School and Bentley University in Waltham, MA. Joe moved to FL in 1977 shortly before retiring from a 35-year career in Finance with General Electric. He was an avid golfer and a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Riverview, FL.
Survivors include his daughter, Karen Reynolds (Mark) of Pittsfield, MA; sons, Timothy Isabel (Susan) of North Andover, MA, Joseph Isabel (Wilda) of Riverview, FL, Theodore Isabel (Martine) of Newburyport, MA, and Christopher Isabel (Beth) of Riverview, FL; 12 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Theresa Murray Isabel in 2003; and son, Michael Isabel in 2017.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00am at Mt Hope Cemetery, Lewiston, ME. Gifts in Mr. Isabel's name can be made to LifePath Hospice 12470 Telecom Drive Tampa, FL 33637 or at www.chaptershealth.org.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 16 to June 17, 2019