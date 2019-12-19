Home

D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
View Map
Resources
ROMMIE BROWN

ROMMIE BROWN Obituary
BROWN, ROMMIE
(1966-2019)
Rommie Brown, 53, of Gainesville, FL., passed away on December 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Brown leaves his loving family to cherish his memories his wife, Melita Brown, his eight children: Rommie Brown III, Tationa, Zeandra Brown, Zaina Brown, Bianca Morrison, Romeo Brown, Rommelo Brown and Roland Brown, two brothers: Thaddeus Surrency and Rommie Brown and four grandchildren. The Viewing for Mr. Rommie Brown will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 between the hours of 3:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m at The Funeral Home in The Clarence Williams III Memorial Chapel (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC. Floral arrangements will be accepted at the Funeral Home on Friday, December 20, 2019 between the hours of 9am-4pm.
'Serving with a
Spirit of Excellence'
dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
