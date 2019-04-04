|
|
BERTIE, RONALD
It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald Bertie announce his passing after battling cancer, on March 2, 2019. Ron will be sadly missed by his wife and family.
Ron graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in engineering and retired from Kodak after a 30 plus year career. He kept up-to-date with changes in engineering methodology by pursuing additional education from the University of Wisconsin, University of North Dakota, and Texas Christian University.
Ron served honorably as a Warrant Officer in the US Army during the Korean War.
In Gainesville, Ron volunteered at numerous organizations including Kanapaha Botanical Gardens, Alachua Library System, and the University of Florida Master Gardner Program.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kanapaha Botanical Gardens, 4700 SW 58th Dr. Gainesville, FL 32608. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Ron to Kanapaha Gardens or the American Cancer Association
https://www.cancer.org/
involved/donate/donate-
by-mail-or-phone.html
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019