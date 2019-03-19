|
REYNOLDS,
RONALD EUGENE
Ronald Eugene Reynolds, 66, lifelong resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Friday, March 15, 2019 in the Shands Hospital at the University of Florida.
Mr. Reynolds was born in Gainesville, Florida on September 12, 1952 to the late J.L. and Dora Reynolds and had lived in the Gainesville area his entire life. He worked for many years for Cox Cable beginning with installations, all the way up to management until his retirement in 2005. Mr. Reynolds was a member of Windsor Baptist Church, he loved fishing and boating and was an avid Florida Gator fan, however his greatest love in life was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Reynolds of Archer; two daughters, Tabitha (Brett) Rowlands of Newberry and Mindy (Alan) Baxley of Chiefland; one son, Joshua (Rita) Reynolds of Orange Lake and two brothers, Danny (Mary) Tomlinson of Fairbanks, and Wayne Lofton of Lochloosa. Eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., Eden Baptist Church, 2405 SE County Rd 219A, Hawthorne with Pastor Kyle Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Providence Cemetery, Windsor, Florida. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12:00. Please visit his memorial page at:
