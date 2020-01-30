Home

Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Unity Temple International Fellowship
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Unity Temple International Fellowship
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Unity Temple International Fellowship
RONALD G. WALLACE Sr. Obituary
WALLACE, SR., RONALD G.
Mr. Ronald G. Wallace, Sr., 64 of Williston, Florida passed away January 21, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Vivian Wallace, Williston, FL; daughter: Tori (Thomas) Jackson, Williston, FL, sons: Ronald Jr. 'Gregg' (Starlett) Wallace, Ocala, FL, Dexter (Crystal) Wallace, Tallahassee, FL; 6 Grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
The celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, 11am, at Unity Temple International Fellowship, 2351 NE 200th Ave, Williston, Fl. Viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 5-7pm at Unity Temple International Fellowship and one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
