ZINK,
RONALD JAMES 'JIM'
Ronald 'Jim' Zink, 83, 45 year resident of High Springs, Substation 3 Supervisor (Florida Power Corp.), passed away Friday, February 28, as the result of a home accident. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Madison. He was a military veteran, having served in the U.S. Marines. He was a very patriotic man who loved his country and his family and his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Survivors include a daughter Anganinnie (Paul) Yatsko, of Chiefland, a son Charles (Wyche) Zink, of High Springs; grandchildren Amanda and Charlie Zink, Charlie, Lauren, Austin and Gage Yatsko.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6th, 6-8 p.m. at Evans Carter Funeral Home, 18724 High Springs Main St., High Springs, FL. The graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 a.m. at the Cherry Lake United Methodist Church Cemetery, 260 NW Settlement Road, Madison, FL.
