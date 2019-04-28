|
DOOLEN, RONALD RAY
Ronald Ray Doolen, an honored husband, father, grandfather, brother, and Army veteran, was born on Thursday, January 16, 1941 to Earl Wesley Doolen and Lorraine Virginia Baylis Doolen in Sterling, Illinois. He passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from natural causes in Orange Park, Florida.
Ron was a lover of life and people who wholeheartedly served his family, friends, and country. A telecommunications switchman by trade (retired from Alltel), he lived a life of adventure, laughter, honor, love, and integrity with all he knew. Ron was an intelligent, willful, and stubborn thinker who was known for his humor, quick wit, humble nature, and kind heart. He stood for the underdog, fought for what was right, and served as a union leader, among many other roles. Ron was normally 3 steps ahead of most. He loved traveling cross country, camping, fishing, checking on friends and relatives, caring for his dogs, singing, playing musical instruments, soaking in history, and building items that last. He is profoundly loved by his family and friends as they celebrate his life on earth and his eternal life in Heaven.
Ron is survived by a loving family; his wife, Janice Brenda Cain Doolen; two daughters, Ronok Ann Doolen Nichols (Scott) and Virginia Jean Doolen Girton (mother of both daughters, Manok Park Doolen); four grandchildren, Taylor Alan Jones, Brandon Ray Hodge, Britni Ann Hodge, and Konor Elise Nichols; and two sisters, Pamela Jean Doolen and Karla Doolen.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Celebration Church Midtown Campus, 10302 Deerwood Park Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32256 with Pastor Jeffrey McDuffie officiating. Ron will be laid to rest with a military ceremony in the Doolen family cemetery located in Kinmundy, Illinois.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019