Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keystone United Methodist Chr
4004 SE State Road 21
Keystone Heights, FL 32656
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Keystone United Methodist Church
4004 SE State Road 21
Keystone Heights, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD GAINER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD W. GAINER


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD W. GAINER Obituary
GAINER, RONALD W.
Ronald W. Gainer, age 76, of Melrose, Florida passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 2, 1943 in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Mitchell Gainer and his son, David W. Gainer. He is also survived by three sisters, Patricia Gainer (Howard); Karen Gainer; and Tracy Vash (John.) Ron is further survived by his brother in law, Gene Gregory, and his nephew Tom (Rebel) Gregory and niece, Rachel Lipsetts.
Ron is preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Ruth Gainer.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Keystone United Methodist Church, 4004 SE State Road 21, Keystone Heights, FL 32656 at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90 Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606 or Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -