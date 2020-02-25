|
GAINER, RONALD W.
Ronald W. Gainer, age 76, of Melrose, Florida passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 2, 1943 in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Mitchell Gainer and his son, David W. Gainer. He is also survived by three sisters, Patricia Gainer (Howard); Karen Gainer; and Tracy Vash (John.) Ron is further survived by his brother in law, Gene Gregory, and his nephew Tom (Rebel) Gregory and niece, Rachel Lipsetts.
Ron is preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Ruth Gainer.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Keystone United Methodist Church, 4004 SE State Road 21, Keystone Heights, FL 32656 at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90 Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606 or Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020