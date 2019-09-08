|
|
HILLIARD, RONNIE ALLEN
Ronnie Allen Hilliard, age 68, died on Aug. 23, 2019 at the Bailey Center for Living, Community Hospice in St. Augustine, FL, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Ronnie was an Electrical Contractor and President of Southern State Electric. He was a resident of St. Augustine, FL. Ronnie was born on Aug. 25, 1950 in Gainesville, FL to Benjamin Russell and Velma 'Lea' Bennafield Hilliard Sweat. He was married on Sep. 28, 1992 to Laurie Barwick. His father, sister Dana Anderson and sister, Becky Reynolds preceded him in death. Survivors are wife Laurie, sons Justin (Courtney) and Michael (Erika), and daughters Bree (Jeremy) Lawrence and Constance (Michael) Schuster. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild The family also expresses its sincere appreciation to Ricky Brown for his years of faithful service with Southern State Electric, and all the dedicated friends that continued to support him in the business community. Many Thanks to Florida Proton Therapy and Community Hospice for their professional and loving care. A Memorial celebration will be held September 14th at 11 am at the First Baptist Church of Gainesville, with refreshments after. In respect for Ronnie's lifelong love of the Florida Gators, please dress in your Gator Best and if you are rooting for that other team, please sit in the back. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Community Hospice Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019