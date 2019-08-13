|
LESTER, RONNIE L.
Ronnie L. Lester, 68, passed away on August 8, 2019 with family by his side, in Orange Park, FL.
Ronnie was born on May 28, 1951 in Cedar Bluff, Virginia to Woodrow and Effie Lester. He moved to Hawthorne, Florida at the age of 8. Ronnie volunteered for military service in the US Army and served with the 3rd Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam. He served for more than 30 years as a Law Enforcement Officer in northeast Florida.
He is survived by the love of his life, Lynn Arnold Lester; son Ronnie Joe Lester (Tina), daughter Jennifer Kennington (Kevin), daughter Jillian Arnold. His grandchildren are Kelsi Lowell (Jordan), Samantha Masters (Corey), Hunter Cameron, Bryce Kennington, and Cole Slade. His great grandchildren are Aria Lowell, Emmett Lowell, and Cam Masters.
Ronnie grew up in the church but didn't want anything to do with God until February 1994. After Ronnie met Jesus, he was still a mess! Ronnie discovered how Jesus is the only source of happiness and purpose. Ronnie and Lynn began sharing their faith and became evangelism trainers with Evangelism Explosion International at Good News Church, where Ronnie began his relationship with Jesus Christ. If Ronnie could ask you one question it would be 'Have you come to the place in your spiritual life that if you were to die today, would you go to Heaven?' Ronnie died and did go to heaven not because he was good, but because by God's grace, he met Jesus and accepted his free gift of eternal life. Consider: 'Jesus said to him, I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.' John 14:6. Ronnie approved this message and so did Jesus.
A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 PM, at Good News Church Wildwood Campus, on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019