BOWEN, JR., RONNIE LEE
Ronnie Lee Bowen, Jr. 51, of Gainesville passed away unexpectedly, February, 21, 2020.
Mr. Bowen was born September 9, 1968 in Jacksonville, FL to Mary Ann and Ronnie Bowen, Sr. Ronnie attended Buchholz High School in Gainesville and graduated from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville in 1986. He continued his education at FSCJ Jacksonville, earning an AA degree and continued at the University of North Florida Jacksonville. He was a talented artist, receiving an art scholarship while attending FSCJ. Ronnie loved all sports, especially football. He played football for the Sandalwood Saints in his senior year. He was a huge UF Gator fan. He returned to the city he loved, Gainesville in 1997 and never left. Ronnie was a member of the Fort Caroline Baptist Church in Jacksonville.
Ronnie is survived by his mother Mary Ann Bowen of Jacksonville, his sister Kimberly Bowen of Fayetteville, NC, his nephews Troy & Tyler Menscer of Fayetteville, NC, his uncle Mike Bowen of Cobb, GA, his uncle Joe, Aunt Carol, and Aunt Annette all of Beverly Hills, FL, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Ronnie Lee Bowen, Sr, his grandparents Loyd & Betty Driggers and Lillian & Isaac Bowen, and his uncle Royce Bowen.
Funeral services for Ronnie will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel. Interment will follow the service at New Prospect Cemetery in Old Town, FL. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service.
