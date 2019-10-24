|
|
YOUNG, ROSA E.
Rosa E. Young of Gainesville, FL passed away at home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was 89 years old.
Rosa grew up in Gainesville, and received her education through the Alachua County Public School System. She later married the late Deacon Thomas Tim Young and from that union nine children was born. She was employed at the University of Florida until her retirement.
Mother Rosa accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age. She was a devoted member of St. Joseph MBC, where she served as church mother. Her devotion to Christianity lead her to become very involve in her church ministries, Choir member, treasurer, youth ministry, deaconess, and a prayer warrior who interceded for the love of Christ to reign in the hearts of her family members and those who knew her.
She was a member of the Eastern Star Organization and Female Protective Temple Organization. She was an avid Gator fan (yes, she loved and enjoyed watching those gators
play football).
Preceded her in death: Thomas Tim Young, (husband), Timothy Young (son), Gail Young (daughter), Thomas Young (Stepson).
She is survived by her children: Leonard Young of Tampa, Fl, Alonzo Young (Bernardette) of Jackson, La, Alvin Young (Janice), Spencer Young, Joyce Young, Betty Cummings {Willie), Olivia Young (Ebrima Bah), all of Gainesville, Fl. one step-daughter Ann Young of Jacksonville, Fl. sisters-n-law Julietta Day of Costa Rica & Ora Bell Lawson of Gainesville, Fl. Thirty-five loving and caring grandchildren, forty-four great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and caring friends.
Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and everyone she came in contact with.
She will truly be missed.
Visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10:00am until 7:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Signature Memorial Funeral & Cremation, LLC, 3401 SE Hawthorne Rd., Gainesville, FL. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 11:00 am at the Female Protective Temple, 12610 NW 39th Ave. Gainesville, FL 32606.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019