ROSA LEE GUILFOYLE
GUILFOYLE, ROSA LEE
Rosa Lee Guilfoyle - A loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully Friday, July 17th, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. Rosa passed away at her home with her family present after a long journey through the stages of Alzheimer's Disease.
The family will receive friends at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home, 404 North Main Street, Gainesville on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Burial will take place Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Jonesville Cemetery in Newberry, Florida.
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
JUL
22
Burial
Jonesville Cemetery
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
