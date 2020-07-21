GUILFOYLE, ROSA LEERosa Lee Guilfoyle - A loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully Friday, July 17th, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. Rosa passed away at her home with her family present after a long journey through the stages of Alzheimer's Disease.The family will receive friends at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home, 404 North Main Street, Gainesville on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.Burial will take place Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Jonesville Cemetery in Newberry, Florida.For her full obituary please visit her memorial page atwww.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASDOWNTOWN352-376-7556