NATTIEL, ROSA
Mrs. Rosa Nattiel, 61 of Newberry, Florida went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories, a loving husband, Minister Reginald Nattiel Sr., two sons, Reginald Nattiel Jr. (Alycia), Kevin Nattiel and six grandchildren.
The Graveside services for Mrs. Nattiel will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11am at St. Peter Cemetery, 17026 SW 83 Ave. Archer, FL. Viewing will be held after the Words of Comfort.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019