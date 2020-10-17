Rosa Travis
Newberry - Rosa Campbell Travis of Gainesville, FL, loving Mother and Nana, died at age 72, on October 11, 2020. Rosa was born on October 21, 1947, in Lumberton, North Carolina to A.B. Campbell and Edna Odom Campbell. She attended Campbell University in Buies Creek North Carolina. On August 22, 1967, she married Roger Dale Travis. Together, they raised their two sons, Michael and Brian, and daughter, Gia. They moved to Gainesville in 1974 and loved the community ever since. Rosa's true passion was her family and the Real Estate profession. When she was not enjoying time with her family, or at her beach condo at Crescent Beach, you could find her rooting for the Florida Gators, especially basketball. She was Captain of the Gator Tip-Off Club and a season ticket holder for years.
She loved serving hundreds of families as a Realtor for 42 years and mentoring her agents. She started Matchmaker Realty in 1984 and continuously served as a broker until her passing. Throughout her years, she practiced virtually all areas of Real Estate, everything from new construction, property management, CAM, commercial transactions, and of course residential resales. She gave back to the Gainesville-Alachua County Association Realtors serving and chairing numerous committees. She also served on the board of directors for many years, then as Treasurer, and ultimately President of the MLS. In addition to being an RPAC major investor, she was GACAR's Realtor of the Year and achieved the prestigious NAR Realtor Emeritus status. Rosa was a pillar in the Real Estate community respected by all for her professionalism, ethics, and leadership.
She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and the Gainesville Women's Club. She and Roger always supported the Boys Club and The Girls Place where their children were so active and held special places in their hearts. Rosa was preceded in death by her husband Roger Dale Travis; her father, A.B.; her mother, Edna; her brother, Jack; and her son; Michael. She is survived by her two children, Brian Travis and his wife Elle of Huntington Beach, California; Gia Arvin and her husband Scott of Gainesville; her daughter-in-law Allison Travis of Wilmington, North Carolina; and her grandchildren, Hannah, Jackson, Ruby, Rhett, Lucia, and Avery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Girls Place or the Boys & Girls Club. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556