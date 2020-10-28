1/1
Rosanna Williams
Rosanna Williams
Hawthorne - Rosanna Williams 78, Hawthorne Fl., passed away on October 24, 2020. She is survived by her children: Patricia Williams, Wanda Williams (Tyrone), Clifton Williams Sr (Tanya), Karen Weldes Fry. 7 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren. 3 brothers, 4 sisters. Services will be held Saturday October 31, 2020 at 2:00pm at Hawthorne Community Cemetery (Hawthorne FL). Viewing will be Friday October 30,2020 at D. Williams Mortuary Services (The Clarence Williams Viewing Room) from 2:00pm-7:00pm. The family is requesting that everyone that will be attending to wear facial coverings, bring your own lawn chair. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville FL)
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381

Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
