Rosanna WilliamsHawthorne - Rosanna Williams 78, Hawthorne Fl., passed away on October 24, 2020. She is survived by her children: Patricia Williams, Wanda Williams (Tyrone), Clifton Williams Sr (Tanya), Karen Weldes Fry. 7 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren. 3 brothers, 4 sisters. Services will be held Saturday October 31, 2020 at 2:00pm at Hawthorne Community Cemetery (Hawthorne FL). Viewing will be Friday October 30,2020 at D. Williams Mortuary Services (The Clarence Williams Viewing Room) from 2:00pm-7:00pm. The family is requesting that everyone that will be attending to wear facial coverings, bring your own lawn chair. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville FL)"Serving with a spirit of excellence"352-204-2381