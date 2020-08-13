1/1
Rose MEWBORN
MEWBORN,
ROSE MARY DUNCAN
'MAMA ROSE'
Rose Mary Duncan Mewborn, age 65, daughter of the late Willie & Mary Duncan Sr., a Native of Williston, Florida who resided in Bronson, Florida, peacefully left this earthly scene on Friday, August 7, 2020, during a brief stay at North Florida Regional Hospital (in Gainesville Florida) surrounded by her family members.
Elder Mewborn was a 1972 Graduate of Williston High School (Williston, FL). She completed a Correctional Officer Program at Santa Fe Community College and began her career at Levy Forestry Camp (in Bronson FL) and also served at other correctional facilities - retiring after 22 years with the State of Florida. She was currently employed with the Center for Independent Living (in Gainesville Florida).
She was a faithful Member of the Higher Anointing World Ministries (of Archer, FL) - being ordained as a Minister (on October 9, 2015) and then as an Elder (on July 29, 2016).
Endearing Memories will remain with her son - Kevin L. Rollins (Alisa); daughters - Gwyneth R. Leggett (Jamie), LeShauna D. Rollins, and Latrice V. Sinclair (Carlos); 10 grandchildren; 1 greatgranddaughter; 6 brothers; 5 sisters; 1 Uncle; And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing/ Graveside Service will be held 4:00PM Friday, August 14, 2020, at Old Ebenezer Cemetery (Williston, FL) with Bishop Willie Q Courtney, Sr. delivering the Eulogy. Elder Mewborn will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 4:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Friday with the Processional. The Procession will form at Elder Mewborn's residence, 7390 NE 106th Terrace, Bronson, FL at 3:00PM.
Please contact the Family for virtual Zoom meeting details.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
AUG
14
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Old Ebenezer Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
