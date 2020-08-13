Rose MEWBORN

MEWBORN,

ROSE MARY DUNCAN

'MAMA ROSE'

Rose Mary Duncan Mewborn, age 65, daughter of the late Willie & Mary Duncan Sr., a Native of Williston, Florida who resided in Bronson, Florida, peacefully left this earthly scene on Friday, August 7, 2020, during a brief stay at North Florida Regional Hospital (in Gainesville Florida) surrounded by her family members.

Elder Mewborn was a 1972 Graduate of Williston High School (Williston, FL). She completed a Correctional Officer Program at Santa Fe Community College and began her career at Levy Forestry Camp (in Bronson FL) and also served at other correctional facilities - retiring after 22 years with the State of Florida. She was currently employed with the Center for Independent Living (in Gainesville Florida).

She was a faithful Member of the Higher Anointing World Ministries (of Archer, FL) - being ordained as a Minister (on October 9, 2015) and then as an Elder (on July 29, 2016).

Endearing Memories will remain with her son - Kevin L. Rollins (Alisa); daughters - Gwyneth R. Leggett (Jamie), LeShauna D. Rollins, and Latrice V. Sinclair (Carlos); 10 grandchildren; 1 greatgranddaughter; 6 brothers; 5 sisters; 1 Uncle; And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Homegoing/ Graveside Service will be held 4:00PM Friday, August 14, 2020, at Old Ebenezer Cemetery (Williston, FL) with Bishop Willie Q Courtney, Sr. delivering the Eulogy. Elder Mewborn will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 4:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Friday with the Processional. The Procession will form at Elder Mewborn's residence, 7390 NE 106th Terrace, Bronson, FL at 3:00PM.

Please contact the Family for virtual Zoom meeting details.

Arrangements Entrusted To

DUNCAN BROTHERS'

FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8th Street

Gainesville, Florida



