WEBB,

ROSE LEE ROBINSON

Rose Lee Robinson Webb, age 86, daughter of the late Leroy Robinson Sr. & Isabella Terry Robinson, went home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Wanda, in Archer, Florida surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Webb was a life-time Member of Saint Joseph Missionary Baptist Church.

The Homegoing Celebration will be held 2:30PM Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Saint Joseph Missionary Baptist Church (Archer, FL) with her Pastor, Reverend Dr. Willie Caison, as the Eulogist & her grandson-In-Law, Elder Kenyarda Feathers as the Officiant. Ms. Webb will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her daughter, Wanda Oats, 15130 SW 175th Ave, Archer, FL at 1:45PM.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons - Luther Curtis, Jr. (& Alverial) of Raleigh, FL, Clarence Curtis (& Pearl) and Daniel Curtis and Tresay Curtis of Archer, FL; daughter - Wanda Oats of Archer, FL; brothers - Leroy Robinson Jr. (& Rosa) of Archer, FL (Willie James Robinson, Sr. preceded her in death); son-in-love - Ronald K. Oats of Williston, FL; And a host of grandchildren, great granchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, cousins & friends.

We're asking that the COVID-19 Mandates are followed as we gather for this occasion.

Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'

FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8TH St

Gainesville, FL



