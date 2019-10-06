|
RAYE, ROSELYN
JOYCE 'JOY'
Roselyn Joyce 'Joy' Raye, 87, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 in the E.T. York Hospice Care Center, following a long illness.
Mrs. Raye was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on June 10, 1932 to the late Milton Howard and Merry May Weaver. As a young girl, she moved with her family to Orlando, and she later attended the Ringling School of Art, where she met her late husband, Mr. Ira Alton Raye. Together they moved to Birmingham, Alabama, and began a family, before moving back to Mr. Raye's hometown of Gainesville, Florida. Mrs. Raye was a longtime employee of Campus USA credit union, retiring with over 20 years' service. She, along with her husband were artists, and very involved with the local art scene; along with her daughter, she enjoyed travelling, she loved her garden and being outdoors. Joy had an adventurous spirit and a love of life.
She is survived by her three daughters, Lillian Joye Feaster, Dian Raye Winder and Mary Elizabeth Reus, along with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., in the Eliam Cemetery, Melrose, Florida. Please visit her memorial page at:
