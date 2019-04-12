Home

Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
FANNING, ROSEMARIE
On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Rosemarie Meeks Fanning, age 79, of Gainesville passed away peacefully at Haven Care Center surrounded by her family.
Born in 1939 to Stanton and Rose (Smith) Meeks in Beacon NY Rosemarie became a Florida resident in 1949 when her family moved to Miami, FL. She attended the University of Florida from 1957 to 1959 majoring in education. She was honored to be a Gator Cheerleader, member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority, the Orange Bowl Queen and Miss University of Florida '59. Rosemarie loved her Gators!
Rosemarie was a proud USMC wife living all over the US and overseas in Ankara, Turkey. She was a loving mother to Dana (Thomas) Baker, Jay (Kim) Fanning and Jeni (Chris) Leeds and devoted grandmother to 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Her passion was yoga and she spent many hours at Searchlight Yoga and Gainesville Health & Fitness for her practice.
Rosemarie was known for her eternal optimism, kindness and everlasting smile. She taught her children to 'be sweet' and to love and care about others. She will be missed by her family and friends from Holy Faith Catholic Church and Millhopper Pines.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd St. with Fr. Emmanuel Pazhayapurackal as celebrant. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at St. Joachim's Catholic Cemetery in Beacon, NY.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation in honor of Rosemarie Fanning to: , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517
https://support.wounded
warriorproject.org.
Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
