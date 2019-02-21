Home

HARRIS, ROSEMARY HILLS
Mother Rosemary Hills Harris (87) of Fort White, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was a faithful member of the Antioch M. Baptist Church of Fort White under of the leadership of Pastor Donnell Sanders. She was 1949 graduate of Richardson High School, Lake City, FL and a retired employee of Gates Energy (General Electric) of Alachua, FL.
Mother Harris leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Christopher (Weena) Harris of Okeechobee, FL and Warren 'Tudney' Harris of Fort White, FL, two brothers, Roosevelt Hills of Fort Whites, FL, and Alexander (Mary) Hills of Miami Gardens, FL, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four god-children and many nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Antioch M. Baptist Church, 174 SW Skye Ave, Fort White, FL, Rev. Donnell Sanders, pastor. For the funeral processional, the family will meet at 299 SW Plymouth Ave, Fort White, FL 32038. Viewing will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Antioch Church.
Arrangements are in the care of A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home (386) 454-1110.
