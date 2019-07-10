|
|
MARTIN,
ROSEMARY RITA (CHASE)
Ms. Rosemary Rita (Chase) Martin, age 60, of Lake Butler, Florida, passed away on July 7, 2019. Ms. Martin was born in Albany, NY on March 29, 1959, to William Henry Chase, Jr. and Rose Marie (Van Valkenburg) McGuinn. Her father was in the United States Army so she lived all over the world until she finally landed in Union County, FL. She worked in the counseling department at Northeast State Hospital in Macclenny, FL until her retirement. Family was everything to her and loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mark Martin; her father, William Henry Chase, Jr.; and brothers, William Chase and Shawn McGuinn.
Ms. Martin is survived by her mother, Ms. Rose Marie Chase McGuinn of Lake Butler, FL; sister, Deborah (Steve) Wojchichowski of Phoniex, AZ; brothers, John (Shelia) Chase of High Springs, FL, Arthur Chase, Robert McGuinn, and Thomas McGuinn all of Lake Butler, FL; close companion, Eugene Folger of Lake Butler, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
A Celebration of Ms. Martin's Life will be held on Friday, July 12, at 2:00 pm at the Archer Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home. 386-496-2008.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 10 to July 11, 2019